MALAGA exports has reached €1,636 million in the first seven months of 2022—a record figure for this period.

Between the start of January and end of July, exports in the province have increased by 17.6% over the same period of 2021.

Largely thanks to historic sales during the month of July which increased by 30%, worth €247 million according to recent data.

Malaga’s chief exports are fresh fruit, with sales of €257 million, 15.7% of the total, followed by olive oil (with €234 million, 14.3% of the total) sectors which have seen the most growth in the seven-month period, followed by meat (with 136 million euros, 8.3%).

In terms of markets, Malaga exports to four different continents with Europe topping the chart as the main destination for Malaga agriculture exports.

France is the primary destination of Malaga produce having spent €282 million on Malaga products so far this year taking 17.2% of the province’s export market; followed by the USA (with 11.4%, €186 million) and Italy (10.1%, €165 million).

Malaga is repeatedly reaching export figures which exceed all previous records, additionally, it is the province with more exporting companies in Andalucia offering a diverse range of export items including: agri-food, industrial or consumer products.

