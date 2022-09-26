THE vaccination drive using this new delivery of vaccines will begin today, September 26, throughout Spain—with a total of 933,120 doses delivered to Andalucia for administration.

Of the total doses received in Andalucia last week, 512,640 were delivered to the Bidafarma center in Sevilla and the remaining 420,480 to the warehouse of Santa Fe (Granada).

The delegate of the Spanish Government in Andalucia, Pedro Fernandez has explained that the objective of this vaccination campaign, as with previous campaigns ‘continues to be to save lives.’

“It has been demonstrated that Covid-19 vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness, hospitalisation and death.” he said.

In total, 44 million doses of this second booster dose will be administered in Spain as of today, starting with the population over-80s and residents of care homes.

This will be followed by those over-60s, personnel in healthcare centres and those people who, for various reasons, have not been able to complete their vaccination schedule.

According to Fernandez the new vaccines are adapted to better match the circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 and are expected to provide broader protection against different variants, specifically targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

As specified by the latest data provided by the Spanish Government, 93% of the national population over 12 years of age has completed the initial vaccination protocol, and 80% of those over-40s have the first booster dose.

