A MINOR 3.9 magnitude earthquake has rumbled the tourist hotspot town of Benalmadena.

The quake was felt late Monday night, at around 10:30pm, with its epicentre in Benalmadena and came just hours after a 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattled neighbouring towns of Fuengirola, Mijas and also Malaga city.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), this latest earthquake was recorded at a depth of 71 kilometres and, in addition to shaking this Costa del Sol municipality, the earthquake was also felt in Malaga city with an intensity III.

Initially, no material damage or personal injury has been reported as a result of this minor earthquake.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicentre.

