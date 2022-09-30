A British man arrested in Spain and charged with terrorism offences will face court today (September 30).  

Kristofer Thomas Kearney, who had been based in Alicante, will go before a judge at the Old Bailey criminal court in London about 2pm. 

The 37-year-old was arrested as part of an investigation into far-right terrorism led by the Metropolitan Police’s counter terrorism command. 

He is charged with two counts of disseminating a terrorist publication. 

Spanish police arrested Kearney at an address in Alicante on March 2, under a Trade and Co-operation  Agreement (TaCA) warrant obtained by the counter terrorism command. 

He then lost an extradition battle and was sent back to the UK on September 8 where he was then arrested by counter terrorism offices upon arrival. 

