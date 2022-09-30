MARBELLA’S governing Partido Popular (PP) has called an urgent council meeting to demand the city’s paseo maritimo (promenade) be declared a ‘space of public interest,’ claiming it is under threat from the PSOE led Spanish government.

According to Marbella PP spokesman Enrique Rodriguez, the promenade was built ‘irregularly’ in 1972.

The part of the paseo affected would be from Venus Beach to punta del Ancon.

Partido Popular of Marbella will ask the Spanish government to declare Marbella’s promenade a ‘space of public interest in a bid to ‘avoid its demolition. Image Wikipedia.

“Three hotels, five chiringuitos and several flats would be demolished if the promenade is not declared a space of public interest,” claimed Rodriguez.

He added that in 2021, Marbella council sent allegations to the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, and they haven’t had any answer from them yet.

“We do not understand the attack on our promenade as a lot of towns on the Spanish coast are in the same situation,” said Rodriguez.

However, Jose Bernal, the spokesperson of the opposition PSOE in Marbella, retorted: “The promenade is not going to be demolished.”

He insisted that the mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, ‘only wants to create confusion among Marbella citizens’.

