Malaga is well on the way to developing a major tourist attraction, with the first step of the project officially unveiled to the public.

Work has officially started on Malaga province’s grand project to create the largest river park in Spain.

The opening of a new wooden footbridge in Alora marked the first stage of the Diputacion provincial authority’s €156 million Green Corridor plan along the River Guadalhorce.

The scheme involves eight municipalities crossed by the lower stretch of the river and will encompass about four and half million square metres on a 54km route between Los Gaitanes gorge, home of the famous Caminto del Rey, and the mouth of Guadalhorce, west of Malaga city.

Authorities officially unveiled the new footbridge last week, which connects the districts of El Puente and Estacion in Alora.

The new footbridge over the Guadalhorce river as it passes through Álora.

The 90m crossing replaced the old bridge, which was destroyed in floods in 2012.

The Diputacion invested €800,000 in the project, with the intent of complementing the nearby caminito del rey walkway, which has become one of the province’s most popular visitor attractions.

The total cost of the Guadalhorce Green Corridor project will amount to €156m and be funded at local, provincial and regional levels, in addition to aid from European funds.

The project will be completed in eight stages, which will include the environmental recovery of the banks of the river, its tributaries and about thirty streams, along with the creation of several large recreation areas.

The bridge has deep foundations to guarantee its resistance to heavy rain.

New walking trails will be developed, as well as 16 new bridges and footpaths.

A trail with three viewpoints in Pizarra will be the next stage to be completed.

The route will link the town centre of Pizarra and the district of Vega Hipolito, crossing an area with views over the Guadalhorce valley, the river and the Sierra de las Nieves national park.

It will be completed in eight months.

READ MORE: