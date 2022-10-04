Townhouse

Marbella, Málaga

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 429,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Marbella with pool garage - € 429,000

Terraced house of almost 140m2 at only 429,000 EUR. On the entire corner of the building and with a magnificent south orientation in a quiet and well-located urbanization in the Nagüeles area, very close to the center of Marbella and Puerto Banús. Close to all services. The urbanization has beautiful mature gardens and 4 communal swimming pools, two for adults and two for children. On the ground floor we find a large living room, large windows and access to a terrace, which opens onto the garden and directly onto the pool. Separate kitchen equipped with all appliances and breakfast table,… See full property details

