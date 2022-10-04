CUT-PRICE shopping vouchers worth a total of €1.6 million are now available to Valencia City residents.

The vouchers have a value of €100 each with the city council subsidising half the cost, while customers will have to pay the remaining €50 at participating businesses.

27,808 vouchers will be available to spend at almost 1,000 city outlets until November 30.

Applications for the voucher card can be made via the website, www.bonocomerciovic.com

Residents will have to supply their DNI/NIE details.

They can use the card at different outlets to in effect get a 50% discount and the website allows them to keep track of how much there is left on the card.

Participating businesses will swipe the card which will allow them to get a refund from the council.

Valencia mayor, Joan Ribo, said the aim of the cards is to ‘to promote local commerce’ and pointed out that the council has doubled its contribution compared to last year.

“The cards can be used for the first time in municipal markets and not just in local shops,“ Ribo added.

“Markets are a very important component of local commerce,” he said.