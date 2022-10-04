Extraordinary footage of a man driving a motorised wheelchair beside 80km/h traffic on a Spanish freeway is causing a stir on the internet.

A man has decided to drive a motorised wheelchair in the central lane of one of Malaga’s busiest thoroughfares.

Footage of the extraordinary incident was captured and then shared online by a Twitter account called Social Drive.

The video posted on Monday showed the man driving the personal mobility vehicle in one of the middle lanes of the A7 in Malaga.

Other vehicles stop and change lanes to avoid the motorised wheelchair, which can only reach a maximum speed of 12km/h – The speed limit on Malaga’s A7 is 80km/h.

The General Directorate of Traffic and the Civil Guard are making investigations into the incident after the man put himself and other drivers at risk.

Users on Twitter saw the funnier side, pulling in references from Fast & Furious.

The video has been liked 3795 times and shared more than 530 times.

