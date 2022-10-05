THE epicentre of a magnitude 4.4 earthquake has been registered in the Alboran Sea and strongly felt in different parts of Malaga city and along the Costa del Sol.

The seismic movement was registered yesterday afternoon, October 4 at 5:39pm, at a depth of 11 kilometers, according to data from the National Geological Institute.

Earthquake in the Alboran Sea: The star marks the spot of the epicenter.

The earthquake was especially felt, with intensity 2 and 3, in Malaga city, Fuengirola, Torremolinos, Velez-Malaga, Rincon de la Victoria, Torrox and Nerja, as well as in the autonomous city of Melilla.

Of the recent seismic movements felt in the area, three registered last week, this was the one with the highest magnitude.

Initially, no material damage or personal injury has been reported as a result of any of these recently registered earthquakes.

