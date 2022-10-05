AXARQUIA towns and villages have been called on to save water due to the critical situation of La Viñuela reservoir.

The critical situation of La Viñuela reservoir, at just 10.14% of its total capacity, is on the verge of equaling its historical minimum, which dates back to October 2008, when it was left with just 15.2 cubic hectometres, at 9.2% of its capacity.

According to Fernando Fernandez Tapia, the territorial delegate of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, the drought management commission has decided to keep the system of La Viñuela in the exceptional drought situation because of the ‘dramatic’ situation in which it finds itself.

Faced with this bleak scenario, the drought management commission of Andalucia has agreed to maintain a 20% reduction in human supply, meaning that the maximum water consumption in the area will be limited to 200 litres per inhabitant per day.

Other measures include prohibiting the use of drinking water for street washing, garden irrigation, pool filling or car washing.

Additionally, agricultural irrigation with reservoir water has been prohibited. Rather irrigation must be done with recycled water from one of the four points for tertiary treatment of wastewater. Two of which are in Torrox, one in Velez Malaga and another in the Rincon de la Victoria.

