Firefighters have controlled another wildfire in Spain’s south, this time scorching land near a reservoir outside Marbella.

Firefighters have now stabilised the forest fire that started about 6.18pm in Istan.

About 31 forest firefighters worked on the the blaze, about 20km from Marbella.

Pantano de La Concepcion was the most impacted area.

There were also two semi-heavy helicopters, two operations technicians, an environmental agent and a fire engine at the scene.

The Junta de Andalucía’s Plan Infoca brigade declared the fire under control about 7.40pm.