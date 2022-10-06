SPAIN’S maritime rescue service has rescued a small boat spotted 50 miles (80 km) south of the coast of Malaga with 28 North African migrants on board, including two minors, in the early hours of Tuesday night, October 4.
As reported from Salvamento MarItimo, the boat was sighted at 8:15pm this past Tuesday by the Frontex aircraft, after which the Salvamar Alnitak rescue craft was deployed to carry out the rescue.
The occupants of the boat, 26 adults and two minors, were all found to be in good health and were taken by the Salvamar rescue craft to the port of Malaga city, where they arrived at about 2.44 am.
