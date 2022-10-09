3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Pola with pool - € 242,000

Apartment Santa Pola, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 242,000

wp:paragraph Villa Mediterráneo is a residential development located in the best area of Santa Pola, just 50 meters from the new shopping centre with cinemas, supermarkets, shops and cafes. A completely closed residential just 150 meters from the Levante beach, where you can enjoy magnificent views of the entire bay of Santa Pola. /wp:paragraph wp:paragraph The complex is made up of 2 apartment towers with penthouses and several sets of bungalows with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms around a magnificent pool area. All apartments are open plan kitchen and dining with either a private garden or sun… See full property details