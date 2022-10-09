A PETITION calling for the Cap Blanc military zone to be preserved has collected 46,000 signatures.

It was handed over to the Medi Ambient environmental department yesterday.

Although the land has been declared a Natural Area of Special Interest and a Special protected Zone, the possibility for development is considerable.

Lighthouse of Cap Blanc with the island of Cabrer in the Background Llucmayor Photo: Cordon Press

Three members of a family from Palma launched the petition seven months ago after they spotted that the zone had been put up for sale for €3.8 million on property portal Idealista.

This is because of the large meterage of abandoned military buildings that could theoretically be built on with modern developments on the same footprint.

The 46,000 signatures were handed over by the Grup Balear d’Ornitologia (GOB) environmental charity.

It calls on the central and regional governments to guarantee the conservation of the Ministry of Defence estates in the Balearic Islands that are no longer in military use.

Toni Muñoz, spokesman for the GOB, explained that ‘it is difficult to know what situation the military zone is in and who the current owner is’.

Toni Muñoz. Photo: GOB

He added: “We don’t know who put the property up for sale: whether it was the Ministry of Defence itself or a private individual who has already taken possession of the property.

“Similarly, the military zone of Rafalbetx, in Calvia, has been fenced off. We do not know who is responsible for this action.”

Muñoz continued: “There are areas of the Balearic Islands in the hands of the Ministry of Defence that clearly no longer have any military use or interest.

“We propose that these areas should continue in public ownership. They could be transferred to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the latter could cede their use to the Autonomous Community.”

The Cap Blanc military zone is described in its listing on Idealista as a property sitting on 8.24 hectares of land with a built-up area of 470 square metres, as well as a bunker of 2,000 square metres.

