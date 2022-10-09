EVERYONE seems to be talking about the climate crisis at the moment. There were devastating forest fires during the summer, practically all over Europe, due to a rise in temperatures this summer.

In addition, there is the gas crisis, triggered by the Ukraine war. Russian president Vladimir Putin has already turned off Europe’s gas. This winter, the issue could affect households and businesses, and not just because of the high costs (the price of electricity in Spain has risen enormously over the past 15 months).

Government-ordered rationing of maximum consumption, for private households and companies, is by no means out of the question.

Help for the climate and a protective shield against the gas and energy crisis is possible, at least for those homeowners and commercial/ industrial premises that install a photovoltaic system.

Solar power around the clock

With a solar system, one can become largely independent of the electric network. Here on the Costa del Sol, with more than 320 days of sunshine a year, technology allows for a completely self-sufficient power supply through PV systems. By installing hybrid inverters, in combination with a battery bank that stores the solar power and releases it again at night, solar power can be used around the clock.

And due to the sharp rise in energy prices, the installation of a photovoltaic system in southern Spain, with an average of five hours of sunshine per day, is paying for itself more quickly than ever before.

Smart Photovoltaic Systems

The company Smart Photovoltaic Systems from Alhaurín de la Torre is one of the leading providers of high-quality PV systems on the Costa del Sol and beyond.

The owner and founder of the company is Frank Weiss. The 53-year-old has been in the solar business for 15 years. After about 1,300 installations in residential properties, industrial premises and solar parks, Weiss is your trusted contact for photovoltaics.

Frank Weiss

His company offers systems with and without storage solutions, depending on the customer’s requirements. All work is carried out by his professional team; the solar modules come with a 25-year guarantee.

