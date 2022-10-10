Spain will do battle against reigning European Cricket Championship winners England, in a blockbuster clash expected to attract huge crowds in Malaga tonight.

Thousands of sport fans are expected to flock to Malaga this week as this year’s European Cricket Championship (The EUROS) enters into the final few days.

They’ll be cheering on Spain after the host national was one of five teams to qualify for the finals week, where they will face-off against the reigning champions England.

Spain will attempt to bring the trophy home in front of a home crowd at the Cartama Oval in Fahala, on the outskirts of Malaga city.

Championship week will be tightly contested by the other finalists; the Netherlands, Italy and Scotland.

Twenty-one countries faced-off against one another during the first three weeks in the knockout group stages in September, with the top teams of each group after eight matches progressing to championship week between October 10-14.

Teams slog it out in just a single innings, playing the T10 cricket format which is a maximum of ten overs for both teams.

Spain will kickoff finals week against England tonight at 8.30pm at the Cartama Oval.