THREE years after their wedding in Mallorca, the tennis star, Rafael Nadal, and wife Mery Perello welcomed their first child on Saturday afternoon, October 8.

Ms Perello had been admitted to a private clinic in Palma amid her 31st week of pregnancy, with reports at the time stating that the young mother-to-be was being monitored ‘as a precaution.’

After weeks of tense waiting, the sportsman from Manacor and his wife have finally welcomed their first child, a son who was born at a private clinic located in Palma, Mallorca’s capital.

According to a Spanish media outlet on the island, both the mother and the baby, who was born in the 37th week of gestation, are doing well.

Although, there has been no official communication from the parents regarding the child’s name, rumors have already started doing the rounds and it is believed that the couple may name their son Sebastián, which is the name of Rafael’s father as well as his great-grandfather.

Nadal and Ms Perello began dating in 2005 and were together for 14 years before getting engaged in 2019.

