MALAGA closed the year 2021 with a significant increase in the number of fatal car accidents on urban roads.

According to a recent report on road accidents prepared by the Directorate General of Traffic and published by the Ministry of the Interior, 27 people lost their lives over the past year in Malaga due to road accidents in urban areas, representing an increase of 37%.

Additionally, another 31 people died on interurban roads, making a total of 58 people killed in traffic accidents in Malaga throughout 2021.

The previous year, 2020, closed with 51 fatalities, of which 32 were on interurban roads and 19 in urban areas.

It is true that 2020 resulted in a marked fall in the number of traffic-related fatilites due to the emptying of roads as a result of coronavirus lockdowns.

However, the 2021 figures are still higher than pre-covid numbers registered in 2019.

The number of road fatalities amounted to 56 in 2019, of which 39 occurred on interurban roads and 17 on urban road.

Malaga is positioned as the fourth Spanish province in terms of the total number of deaths in traffic accidents. The first is Madrid, with 127 road fatalities, followed by Barcelona, with 117. Third place goes to Alicante, with 66. Murcia is in fifth place with 49, while Seville shares sixth place with Gerona, both with 48 fatalities.

