MALAGA, through the Municipal Transport Company (EMT), will incorporate a total of 44 sustainable buses between 2022 and 2024 to achieve zero emissions in 2030.

The acquisition of these buses, which was announced by the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, accompanied by the Councillor for Innovation and Urban Digitalization, Susana Carillo, forms part of the city’s sustainable mobility project.

A project that received €15 million from EU Next Generation funds for sustainable transport projects with the aim of achieving zero emissions.

The project includes a low-emission zone in the city centre, new electric buses, a bus lane on the Teatinos university campus, a digital information system for public transport users, air quality and noise control monitors and accessible bus stops in some areas of the city.

The 44 new buses planned will be incorporated into the EMT fleet within the period 2022-2024 with a total investment of €22,960,000.

The municipal investment for the acquisition amounts to €16,056,000 euros. The rest, €6,940,000, will be used from EU Next Generation funds already granted.

In the last seven years, EMT has achieved a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by more than 24% in Malaga City. With the aim of zero emissions by 2030 in part thanks to this fleet renewal.

