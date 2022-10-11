Spain has shocked the reigning champions England, with a nine-wicket victory in the opening match of finals week in the European Cricket Championships.

Spain defeated the Brits in the opening match of the European Cricket Championships (The EUROS) in front of a home crowd at the Cartama Oval in Malaga on Monday night.

Spain needed just seven overs and five balls to knock off England’s final tally of 104 runs in ten overs.

Daniel Doyle-Calle was the top scoring batsmen of the night with the Spaniard scoring 57 and not out, guiding his side to a shock victory.

Spain then backed up the win with a five-wicket victory against Italy.

Thousands of sport fans are expected to flock to Malaga this week as this year’s European Cricket Championship (The EUROS) enters into the final few days.

Championship week is also being tightly contested by the other finalists; the Netherlands, Italy and Scotland.

Twenty-one countries faced-off against one another during the first three weeks in the knockout group stages in September, with the top teams of each group after eight matches progressing to championship week between October 10-14.

Teams slog it out in just a single innings, playing the T10 cricket format which is a maximum of ten overs for both teams.

Spain will play Scotland in its next finals match.