AN unidentified dead body has been rescued in the Guadalhorce River as it passes through Malaga, the 112 Andalucia emergency service control centre has reported.

At 4:30pm yesterday, Wednesday October 12, the 112 emergency number received a call from an individual who reported that the lifeless body of a man, wearing a wetsuit, had been found hooked to some brambles in a difficult to access area.

From the coordinating centre the 061 ambulance service, fire brigade, Local Police and the National Police were alerted.

On arrival at the scene, police officers confirmed the death of the man, whose body was rescued by firefighters.

At the moment, no further information has been disclosed about the man’s identity, age, or nationality.

An investigation is ongoing by the police to determine the circumstances surrounding the body’s discovery.

