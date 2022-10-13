A 50-years-old paraglider has plummeted to his death during a freak accident while paragliding in Malaga.

The horrifying incident occurred in Cañete la Real, in Malaga, yesterday afternoon, Wednesday October 12.

According to sources from the 112 Emergency Service, the accident occurred around 7:30pm on the outskirts of the municipality, located northwest of the province of Malaga, in the Guadalteba region.

The incident was reported by an individual who witnessed the paraglider encounter problem before the pilot plunged to the ground in a tragic crash in the cemetery of Cañete la Real.

From the coordinating centre the 061 ambulance service, fire brigade, Local Police and the Guardia Civil were alerted.

On arrival at the scene, the medical staff could only certify the death of the 50-year-old man, as confirmed by the regional administration.

Cañete la Real is located in an area commonly used for paragliding, as are the other nearby municipalities in the region such as Teba or Valle de Abdalajís.

The spectacular views from the air in this area have been attracting paragliding pilots for years, unfortunately this is the second fatal paragliding accident in the area this year, the first taking place earlier this year in the municipality of Teba.

READ MORE