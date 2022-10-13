A baboon surprised residents of Murcia City’s Agridulce urbanisation after they spotted it crossing a road with big risks to itself and vehicles.

With the Terra Natura theme park in the area, suspicions pointed to it coming from there, but it had actually escaped from a veterinary farm belonging to the University of Murcia, which was also nearby.

The primate ended up on the roof of a warehouse, with police and civil protection teams alerted.

A council vet was called in as police officers surrounded the building to make sure any potential escape route for the baboon would be covered.

It was anaesthetised via a tranquiliser rifle and returned to the farm in perfect condition.

