2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Riviera del Sol with garage - € 265,000

Apartment Riviera del Sol, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 265,000

This South facing 2 bedroom luxury1st floor apartment with garden and golf views is situated within the beautifully kept Milenio complex in Riviera del Sol. The property consists of a spacious lounge/diner a fully fitted open plan kitchen, 2 large double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 ensuite) and a large 36m terrace. Both bedrooms have large, mirrored fitted wardrobes one having patio doors leading onto the terrace. The terrace boasts lovely open views of the beautifully kept garden and onto Miraflores golf course. This apartment is finished to a high standard, with marble flooring throughout,…