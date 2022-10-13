MURCIA has the highest percentage of reported domestic violence cases of any Spanish region according to figures released by the General Council of the Judiciary(CGPJ).

Between April and June 2022, Murcia registered 28.5 cases of domestic violence for every 100,000 women, while the national average was 18.4 cases.

2,180 complaints- averaging 24 per day- were received in the second quarter of the year.

That’s a rise of 33.3% compared to the same period in 2021, compared to the national increase of 12.3%.

A breakdown of the Murcia figures shows that 38.2% of female victims were non-Spanish and there were 13 cases involving children compared to three last year.

No reason has been offered as to why the Murcia figures are significantly above the national average unless victims in the area feel more confident in reporting abuse compared to other parts of Spain.

Commenting on the overall national rise, Angeles Carmona, from the CGPJ’s Domestic and Gender Violence group said: “Gender violence remains a major problem in our country and none of the bodies involved in ending this scourge should lower their guard.”

“The rise in complaints and victims is also a consequence of the fact that more and more women are raising their voices when they suffer sexist violence and decide to report the incidents at the police station or in court.”

