THE sunken shipwreck in Gibraltar is now releasing less oil than before as port workers repaired part of its protective boom.

Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) said workers had removed some of the boom after it got damaged in ‘unexpected swells’ recently.

“Over the weekend, only light sheening escaped the vessel,” the GPA said in a Gibraltar government statement.

“The GPA and partner assets in the area effectively dissipated this before it was able to reach the coastline or passed Europa Point.”

The OS 35 beached itself 700 metres from Catalan Bay at the end of August.

After a number of weeks of uncertainty and oil spills that affected the local area, the situation is now stable.

Department of the Environment officials reported that no more oil was being seen on beaches this week.

The situation at the one beach most affected by the sinking of the bulk carrier in September, Seven Sisters, has now ‘significantly improved’, a government statement said.

Along with the NGO Oil Spill Response Limited workers will continue the clean-up at Seven Sisters throughout the rest of this week.

The port has ordered the owners of the OS 35 to remove the stricken ship by May 30.

