AIR Nostrum will link the city of Melilla with Malaga, Sevilla, Almeria and Granada for a bargain €13.

The company, an Iberia franchisee for regional flights, has launched a series of promotional routes that have as departure or arrival point Melilla.

The company will put tickets up for sale on the Iberia.com website as of today, Friday October 14 until October 23, for flights between January 9 to June 15, 2023, with limitations on three holiday periods.

The three holiday periods that coincide with the promotion include the following dates: March 17 to 20, March 30 to April 10 and from April 27 to May 3.

Fares for residents start at €13 for routes connecting Melilla with Malaga, Sevilla, Almeria and Granada.

For flights to Madrid and Barcelona the starting price for residents is €21.

Tickets can be purchased from this Friday at www.iberia.com and travel agencies.

