THE rain has come and gone and has left Malaga with extraordinarily high temperatures for this time of the year.

In fact, Summer still seems to be installed in the province, despite the fact that Autumn was welcomed three weeks ago, with highs of 28ºC registered yesterday, October 13, in the capital of the Costa del Sol—some six degrees above average for this time of the year.

Specifically, a maximum temperature of 28.1ºC was recorded yesterday afternoon, at 2:30pm, in the port of Malaga.

What’s more, a slight rise in mercury levels is forecast in the interior of the province over the next few days.

The forecast temperature for Saturday and Sunday will continue to rise, instead of falling, as would be the norm for this time of year, with highs of 30ºC expected on Sunday in Antequera, Marbella and Ronda. Malaga city will remain at 27ºC.

According to Spain’s Met Office, AEMET, the skies will be clear or slightly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday, and isolated showers are not ruled out in the Serrania de Ronda.

Meanwhile, residents in the capital of Malaga will continue to see sunny skies with no trace of precipitation for at least a week.

