A British man, 24, died in Ibiza on Thursday after diving from a 20 metre cliff at Cap Martinet.

The tourist hit his head on a cliff rock before falling into the water.

He was with a group of friends who were also jumping into the sea.

Local reports suggest that the group was intoxicated.but there has been no official confirmation.

The incident happened at around 8.00 pm.

The deceased man was staying at the near-by Destino Hotel.

Two hotel employees saw what happened and they jumped into the water to rescue him, but he was already dead.

Emergency services were alerted and his body was recovered by a Maritime Rescue boat.

The hotel rescuers were also pulled out from the water.

The Guardia Civil are carrying out a formal investigation into the circumstances behind the tourist’s death.

READ MORE: