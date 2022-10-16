3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Benahavis with pool garage - € 365,000

Penthouse Benahavís, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 365,000

Bright apartment in very good conditions located in Ocean Pines, close to Monte Halcones area which has supermarket, restaurants and bars and ten minutes to San Pedro with its markets and beaches and fifteen minutes to the Puerto Banús. It has a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, sliding doors to the southwest-facing terrace with panoramic views out to the sea. The terrace has a gas-fired outdoor patio heater (included with all furniture) The property has large windows protected with electric shutters and lockable security grills. It has two large main bedrooms, the lower one… See full property details