The fair of San Pedro Alcantara is back this month after a two-year absence due to the pandemic and will start from tomorrow.

But this year’s feria will be slightly different from previous years.

The annual festival dedicated to the coastal town’s patron saint San Pedro from October 17-23 will take place at the new fairgrounds in the Finca de La Caridad.

The area of more than 81,000 square metres has only been used for such a grand-scale event two times in the past – it hosted the Nueva Andalucia fair and a popular reggaeton musical festival.

The grounds will feature food stalls, pop-up bars, as well as two adjoining lots of 25,000sq m for parking.

The San Pedro Alcantara fair rings down the curtain on Andalucia’s party season – It’s the last town to pay annual homage to its patron-saint in a seven-month fixture of ferias spread across the region.

San Pedro Alcantara is getting ready for seven days of festivitites.

Two weeks ago tourism officials unveiled the festival’s flyer, with artist Jose Verano from Cadiz winning by popular vote via the municipality’s website.

Verano’s piece was the winning entry out of 37 others.

San Pedro deputy mayor Javier Garcia praised the chosen work for its “links to the Andalucian feria and feria elements such as key attractions and the figure of our patron saint”.

“This year’s feria is highly anticipated and desired after two years of pandemic that forced the celebrations to be canceled.”

Traditionally the fair opens with a parade where women of all ages and shapes can be seen out in the streets of San Pedro in slinky Sevillana dresses, while the menfolk are also dressed to the nines for the occasion.

San Pedro’s feria is back after a two-year absence.

The parade also features a traditional horse drawn carriage procession and flamenco dancing, and is followed by a fireworks display on the beach at night.

The day fair begins at midday and continues through the afternoon, then starting again at night with “casetas” and eateries providing food, drinks and live music.

To close the fair, a mass is usually held followed by a procession through the streets.

