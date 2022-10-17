A woman died on Sunday after a fire swept through an underground car park in Alboraya, Valencia Province.

The blaze, on Avenida Corts Valencianas, was reported at around 4.15, and the apartment block housing the car park had to be evacuated.

Six fire crews were sent to the scene and discovered that two cars had been burnt out due to ferocity of the fire, which also caused major damage to the garage.

As firefighters worked their way through the car park, two people were found inside it.

A woman’s body was recovered while a 52-year-old man suffering with severe smoke inhalation was taken to Valencia’s Hospital Clinico.

INJURED MAN RESCUED

Neither of the victims was in a car.

It’s believed they may have been struck down by the heavy smoke when they went down to see what has happening in the underground car park.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established.

READ MORE: