AN 18-year-old woman has confessed to fatally stabbing a man, 41, at his Cullera home in Valencia Province.

The assailant is believed to be suffering with mental health issues.

The knifing happened on Thursday.

Guardia Civil officers discovered the body on Friday evening at the property on Avenida Blasco Ibanex- close to San Antonio beach.

The search happened after the young attacker confessed to what happened.

Multiple stab wounds were discovered on the victim who was found in a kitchen cupboard.

Following Thursday’s attack, the woman went to San Antonio beach to wash off blood on her body and clothes and was spotted by an eye- witness who reported her to the police.

When interviewed by officers, she claimed to be a rape victim but a hospital examination produced nothing to confirm that.

She went home with her mother but later told the police what actually happened.

It’s not known what her connection was to the deceased man.

