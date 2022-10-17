1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Altea with pool garage - € 160,000

Apartment Altea, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 160,000

This modern one bedroom apartment is located in the urbanization "Isla de Altea", in Altea, with direct access to Playa de la Solsida, and next to the marina of Porto Senso. A very sunny apartment in an urbanization with communal pool in a very quiet area just 5 minutes from Altea la Vella and 10 minutes from Altea. The apartment has been completely renovated with a lot of style and has a nice terrace. It has included in the price a parking space with a storage room.