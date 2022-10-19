A QUINTET of cruise ships have called at Malaga Port this Tuesday, October 18; the fourth so far in 2022.

In full high season of passenger ships and in a month that will stand out for the number of berths, the Malaga docks are hosting a varied array of cruise ships.

After making its debut in Malaga last October 4, dock number two is home to Le Champlain, the second ship in the Ponant Explorers series, a luxury ship which combines the spirit of adventure with five-star services, exclusively destined for the French market.

Occupying the eastern dock, arriving from the Portuguese town of Leixoes and bound for Cartagena, the Viking Venus has arrived in what is its second visit to Malaga.

Making a 14-day route between the Norwegian port of Bergen and Barcelona, this medium-sized vessel is the seventh ocean ship of Viking Ocean Cruises.

The MSC Cruises ship MSC Orchestra, the second of the Musica-class MSC cruise ships – together with Magnifica, Musica and Poesia, has moored at the Levante pier on a current 10 day round-trip Mediterranean itinerary.

The Costa Fascinosa of Costa Cruceros has also berthed at the Levante pier, this ship that has a maximum capacity for 3,617 passengers and is the largest passenger ship in terms of capacity of the five that are currently docked in Malaga waters.

Closing the quintet of cruise ships docked at the port of Malaga, the Virgin Voyages vessel Valiant Lady has moored at the south quay, completing a transatlantic route that from Barcelona will take it to Miami in 14 days.

After receiving more than 70,000 cruise passengers between May and July, the Port of Malaga is in the midst of its high season in which it expects to receive more than 100 cruise ships between October and November.

Specifically, there will be an estimated 115 stopovers during these two months, which translates into almost 200,000 cruise passengers.

READ MORE: