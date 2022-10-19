THE Caminito del Rey has joined today, Wednesday October 19, the commemoration of World Breast Cancer Day in solidarity with the fight against this tumour.

Until tomorrow, the most photographed point of the Caminito del Rey, at the end of the hanging bridge over the Gaitanes Gorge, will show off a large pink bow with the slogan ‘A path for life. With you, we stand up against cancer’ in support of and commitment to this international event.

In addition, all those visiting the Caminito del Rey today will receive a pink bottle of water with information about the campaign.

The initiative has been organised by Malaga County Council together with the Sando-Salzillo-Mundo Management agency, in order to raise awareness about the importance of this disease.

According to data from the Spanish Association Against Cancer -AECC-, one in 8 women will suffer breast cancer at some point throughout her life.

Spain sees around 30.000 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed each year and this tumour is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the most common cancer overall.

The colour pink symbolises the fight against this type of cancer and whose awareness allows its early diagnosis.

