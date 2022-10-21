Golfers from two Irish pubs on the Costa del Sol have swapped the bar for the golf course in a bid to raise money for charity.

Thirty golfers from Quays Irish Bar in Duquesa Port and McGuiness’s Irish Bar in Sabinillas competed against each other for a weekend of golf at both Valle Roman and Dona Julia golf courses.

The trophy went to McGuiness’s, but the real winner was the Butterfly Children’s Charity after the golfers managed to raise €500 by the end of the weekend.

Gerry Ferguson, with the owner of McGuiness’s Irish pub who took home the trophy.

The charity supports children with butterfly skin syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes the skin to be so fragile it can tear at just the slightest touch.

Some children are named ‘butterfly children’ as their skin can appear just as delicate as a butterfly wing.

Mariposa Energia sponsored the event on October 15-16.

Owner of the San Pedro de Alcantara energy supplier Gerry Ferguson said it was a privilege to sponsor the charity event.

“A great weekend was had by all. There were prizes for the closest to the pin, and the longest drive, there was an even divide between the two teams,” he said.

