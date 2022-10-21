A Pakistani couple in Logroño, La Rioja, have been arrested by Policia Nacional for kidnapping and murdering their daughter because she got married without their permission.

The man, 67, and woman, 51, had an international arrest warrant out against them over the killing committed in Pakistan in April 2020.

The widower reported what happened to Pakistani authorities who issued the warrant.

The Policia Nacional were told that the fugitive couple were in Logroño.

A surveillance operation was launched and the couple were detained last Saturday close to their home.

They were transferred to the custody of the National Court which has started to process their extradition to Pakistan.

