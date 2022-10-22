2 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool garage - € 170,000

Beach Apartment San Juan de los Terreros, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 170,000

Wonderful ground floor on second line of sea In one of the most private and prestigious residences of the region and on the second line of the sea, you will enjoy its splendid common areas including a swimming pool area with adult and child swimming pool and jacuzzi as well as superb flowered gardens. 200 meters away is the shopping center with mini-market, restaurants, cocktail bar, ice cream parlor, gym. The apartment is located on the ground floor, it is composed of 2 bedrooms, each with a built-in wardrobe, 1 bathroom. It offers beautiful living volumes and great clarity. It is composed… See full property details