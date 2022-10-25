SPAIN’S Met Office, AEMET, has said that Malaga will see temperatures 5ºC higher than normal for the end of October.

It’s true that the weather in Malaga has cooled down a bit, especially in the mornings, but temperatures are still very high for the season—by some 5ºC—and no rain in sight.

According to AEMET spokesperson, Jesus Riesco, director of the Meteorological Center of Malaga, there is no rainfall expected for the remainder of the month and temperatures will be significantly above normal.

The only change expected will come at the weekend, when there could be ‘a slight drop’ in the mercury, a foretaste of what is to come in November.

However, according to predictions by the weather expert, November will also be warmer than normal.

Yesterday, Monday October 24, saw highs of 26ºC in the capital and Marbella; 28ºC in Velez-Malaga and Antequera; and 27ºC in Ronda.

Highs which are expected to rise by one or two degrees over the following days, to range between 28ºC and 29ºC, until Friday.

The average maximum temperature in Malaga for the month of October is 24ºC

Likewise, lows between 16ºC and 17ºC are expected over the next few days, when the average minimum temperature in Malaga for the month of October is 9ºC.

According to the AEMET spokesperson, the warmer than normal weather is mainly due to the current thin high clouds hovering over the province which trap some of the Sun’s heat, as well as the mists and fogs blanketing the coast this week in the early and late hours of the day.

