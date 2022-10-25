THE 21-year-old man who was seriously injured last Saturday night after being gunned down in Mijas has a criminal record for drug trafficking.

The young man, who was shot four times last Saturday night, October 22, at around 10:45 pm in the vicinity of Belinda beach, on the Calahonda residential development, has been identified as an individual with a history of crimes associated with drug trafficking.

The victim remains hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Regional University Hospital of Malaga in a very ‘critical condition’ ‘pending evolution’, as reported yesterday, Monday 24, by sources of the health centre.

Criminal justice professionals are investigating the case, which is under the secrecy of summary, and are trying to track down and identify the alleged gunman.

According to the latest reports, no arrests have been made yet and the ‘careful choice’ of the time and place of the shooting seems to indicate the ‘criminal experience’ of the alleged gunman who, according to an eyewitness, fled the scene on a motorcycle.

