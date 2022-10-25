OVER the next five months, between October 30 to March 25, Malaga will be linked with 119 destinations via 192 routes.

During this period airlines will offer 7.4 million seats, tallying 43,834 flights this winter—13.6% more than the same period in 2019.

European destinations account for 148 of the programmed routes, with flights to and from the Netherlands, Italy, France, Denmark and Ireland, seeing considerably more seats available this year than previous years, including 2019, before the pandemic hit Europe.

The UK remains as the market with the most demand and consequently the most routes (39) and seats, totaling nearly 1,600,000 on nearly 8,500 flights to and from Malaga this winter.

London stands out as the city with the most connections, with more than 740,000 seats, an increase of 6%, on almost 4,000 flights (+1%) compared to last year.

As for the domestic market, flights to other cities in Spain have also increased considerably, with1,600,000 seats, 34% more than in the winter period before the pandemic, on thirty different routes.

