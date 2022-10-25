THE Guardia Civil has seized 620 kilos of cocaine in three raids within nine days at the port of Valencia.

The drugs were smuggled in shipping containers from Central and South America.

SOME OF THE SEIZED COCAINE

The first raid on October 10 revealed 224 cocaine pallets weighing a kilo each stashed behind barrels of fruit juice from Costa Rica.

Seven days later, a further 375 kilos of cocaine was discovered in jars of piquilo peppers from Peru.

Investigators said the drugs had been exported without the knowledge of the fruit juice and pepper dealers, or their designated buyers in Spain.

On October 19, another container containing plywood strips from Brazil and destined for Syria was intercepted with 31 kilos of cocaine detected hidden amongst the wood.

No arrests have been made so far over any of the smuggling incidents.

