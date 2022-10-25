DURING the last two years the world has faced drastic changes in the economy and demand for housing, which was widely interrupted by the world-wide pandemic.

It is now facing further interruptions from the looming worldwide crisis on energy costs and the ongoing conflicts.

The sharp increases in the rising costs of inflation is affecting lifestyles and housing needs as one also considers energy efficiency in their homes.

We have seen an increasing demand from homeowners seeking larger living areas, open plan and bright layouts, and in particular outdoor spaces, where one can enjoy freedom within the seclusion of their homes.

The homes themselves are becoming a habitat to cater for all living requirements all year round and technology now embraces the function, ability and comfort of the ideal home as we move into a modern age of technology and building sustainability.

The North Gorge development, consisting of 48 townhouses with only eight left for sale off plan, is such an example of modern construction, blending within a beautiful natural environment and providing luxury living with smart design and services and resource efficient designs.

North Gorge in Gibraltar

Each house enjoys solarium terraces with the option to install a Jacuzzi, and is serviced with an integral lift serving all floors. All bedrooms enjoy lush ensuite bathrooms, and vestibules, nicely arranged living areas incorporating open plan kitchens with bespoke kitchen cabinetry and high end electro-domestic appliances. The development provides a range of 3, 4 and 5 bedroom houses all with private carports integral garages, terrace and garden areas.

The developer’s statement being: “Sustainability is the principal driver of the development. The aim is to deliver beautiful, energy efficient homes to ultimately protect Gibraltar’s precious electric and water supplies by reducing energy use, saving water, and minimizing waste throughout.” (see advert for more detail)

Designed with airtight building construction and photo-voltaic technology for the efficient use of sun power for lighting and heating, the properties are designed for luxury living within a beautifully natural enclave, sensitive to the environment, waste, water and energy efficiency.

Gibraltar continues to re-urbanize brownfield sites as well as reclaim new land to provide for the development of the peninsula, which is experiencing a growing demand for both local housing needs and other inward property investment within the private sector.

The fiscal framework provides a secure platform for investment and optimum returns on capital. Continuous economic growth over the last decade has also initiated significant public-sector investment into new schools, sporting complexes, roads, airport, public transport, services, and clean energy infrastructure, all within a vibrant economy with a strong growth in Gross Domestic Product against a low unemployment rate.

This direct investment in public urban renewal has fuelled and motivated private sector investment into property development which is increasingly being delivered to higher standards through competitive tendering.

