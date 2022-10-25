WHETHER you are looking to sell, buy, rent or let a house, villa or apartment, Property on the Med has you covered.

The company offers a full range of the services needed including sales and holiday rentals. It also offers management services that can be chosen from different packs in order to suit whatever the client requires.

For those choosing a management service, the company can take care of constant upkeep of your property, or just a simple check before new guests arrive – clients simply choose the package they require.

The services offered are based on personal request and the team’s working method is tailored to each individual property.

Cleaning and Laundry Assistance, a Child Accessory Pack, Fire Safety Package, and Security packages can all be asked for.

Based in Estepona, Property on the Med operates along the coast from Marbella to Sotogrande.

For those wanting to sell, the team is highly knowledgeable and experienced and can guide you with the utmost professionalism into helping you sell in a timely manner.

If you are looking to buy, Property on the Med has a wide range of properties listed and the team can help you select the ideal spot to buy your dream home.

As for holiday rentals, you have quality properties to choose from in popular locations including Casares, Estepona, Manilva, and Marbella.

The business also works in collaboration with Asssa insurance, which provides health insurance for expats and residents throughout Spain.

So if you are looking for your perfect home in the sun while having all your medical insurance ready to use if needed, Property on the Med should be your first stop.

But don’t just take it from us, see for yourself at www.propertyonthemed.com and find your perfect home or holiday rental.

They can take care of everything, so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy.

tel: (+44) 7490 148 207 / (+34) 630 791 671

www.propertyonthemed.com