MANY municipalities in Spain subsidise the installation of photovoltaic systems. Those who meet the relevant conditions can save up to 50% on property tax (IBI), in some cases over several years.

Solar power is currently on everyone’s lips. For this reason, numerous municipalities are now offering grants or subsidies for solar installations. In the province of Málaga, there are already several local authorities that reward the installation of solar panels on residential buildings with a deduction on property tax. Torremolinos, Vélez-Málaga and Alhaurín de la Torre grant a 50% reduction in IBI, for the first year, on a solar system for personal use.

The city of Malaga, on the other hand, is not quite so generous: 15% for a maximum of three years. Antequera offers 40% and Ronda 30% for the same period. Marbella offers a 25% discount on the IBI for a total of five years.

You can easily find out what deductions the various municipalities actually grant on council tax at the relevant municipal office or town hall.

Local subsidies on IBI, depending on the amount, accelerate the amortisation of a photovoltaic system. However, the subsidies are also tied to certain conditions regarding the system’s output, depending on the size of the house. Smart Photovoltaic will help you to implement your system in such a way that your respective municipality council-tax-rebate conditions are met.

Smart Photovoltaic Systems

The company Smart Photovoltaic Systems from Alhaurín de la Torre is one of the leading providers of high-quality PV systems on the Costa del Sol and beyond. The owner and founder of the company is Frank Weiss. He has been in the solar business for 15 years. After about 1,300 installations in residential properties, industrial premises and solar parks; Weiss is your trusted contact for photovoltaics.

Frank Weiss

His company offers systems with and without storage solutions, depending on the customer’s requirements. All work is carried out by his professional team; the solar modules come with a 25-year guarantee.

We will be happy to provide you with a non-binding cost estimate for a suitable photovoltaic system for your home or your business. Frank Weiss and his team look forward to hearing from you.

