SPAIN’S competition regulator, the CNMC, will probe the country’s four leading gas suppliers over not doing enough to help consumers wanting to get onto the lowest TUR tariff.

Naturgy, Endesa, Iberdrola and TotalEnergies are obliged to offer the ‘Last Resort Rate’, known as the TUR.

The tariff is capped by the government and is considerably lower than prices on the free market.

Since the government approved a new TUR rate for communities that share a gas boiler and central heating systems, the requests to switch to the tariff have sky-rocketed.

It’s believed that customer service departments from the energy companies have not been able to cope with the demand.

Energy Secretary, Sara Aegesen, told Radio Nacional that the CNMC had launched an inquiry in the face of the ‘avalanche of requests from consumers’ to switch to regulated rates.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition has confirmed the request rise and fears that demand will rise still further ‘in the coming weeks’ as winter approaches.

