1 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool garage - € 125,000

Beach Apartment San Juan de los Terreros, Almería 1 beds 1 baths € 125,000

APARTMENT 800M FROM THE BEACH IN A UNIQUE ENVIRONMENT In one of the most prestigious private residential of the area, you will enjoy its splendid common areas including two pool areas with adult and children's pools, jacuzzis as well as superb flower gardens. 600 meters away is the shopping center with supermarket, restaurants, cocktail bar, ice cream parlor, gym. The apartment is located on the first floor with lift, it is composed of 1 bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, a second sleeping area which could be closed, a bathroom with shower, washbasin and WC. It offers beautiful living… See full property details