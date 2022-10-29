The Crown filmed nearby while Ronaldo and President Putin are known to zoom in… so you’ll need deep pockets to buy this stunning villa.

With 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms you’ve got the space to accommodate a football team.

Add in a cinema, full-size snooker room and a rooftop swimming pool (oh and another heated inside) and it’s the sort of place a superstar footballer or a global dictator might end up luxuriating in.

So it’s no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo and President Putin have stayed nearby, while the likes of Hugh Grant, the Mayor of Moscow and arms dealer Adnan Khasshogi have close connections to the estate.

Welcome to La Zagaleta Country Club, where this opulent mansion has recently come on the market.

The La Zagaleta mansion comes with 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.

One of just 230 properties inside Spain’s most expensive private urbanisation, the villa represents the best of classic Mediterranean style, decorated with taste and luxury in mind at all times.

As well as a jacuzzi, wine cellar and impressive barbecue area, there is a lift that serves each floor.

On the market for €9,995,000, you naturally get a fully-kitted office and spacious library, not to mention TWO sizable walk-in wardrobes for the main suite.

Set on four levels, with each designed to maximise the light, in the evening you sit out on the rooftop terrace and watch the last slither of sun drop behind the Serrania de Ronda mountains.

The ground floor features a double sweeping staircase.

The ground floor features a double sweeping staircase and opens out to a very large living room with a fireplace, connected to a generous dining room.

The first floor is divided between an ensemble of the three splendid bedrooms; a master bedroom and two other bedrooms with bathrooms at each side.

There are two lower ground floors – one enjoys daylight thanks to the declivity of the hill and the other is an independent apartment with two small bedrooms and their bathrooms.

The terrace looks out to the Serrania de Ronda mountains.

All rooms give out to a terrace, which then leads out onto a stunning landscaped garden, and a large swimming pool.

Just 15 minutes from Marbella, half an hour from the emblematic mountain town of Ronda and 10 minutes to the toll motorway, you couldn’t hope for better connections.

And with the La Zagaleta urbanisation boasting 24-hour round the clock security in Spain, it’s perfect for someone who needs privacy or security.

The development started life as the private hunting estate of former billionaire arms dealer Khashoggi and has accommodated hundreds of captains of industry, footballers and celebrities over its history.

The La Zagaleta home is selling for just under €10 million.

The latest series of the hit Netflix series The Crown, due out next month, will recall the visits Princess Diana made to the area in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Olive Press revealed how producers appropriately hired a villa in the estate when they filmed there last year.

The estate covers 900 hectares of protected wood groves and green valleys and has its own private golf course and equestrian centre.

